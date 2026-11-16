Chemical and renewable energy materials giant OCI Holdings and its basic chemicals unit OCI have both earned overall A grades in Korea's latest corporate sustainability assessment, lifted by improvements in governance, environmental management and workplace safety.

The companies said Monday they received the ratings in the 2026 assessment conducted by the Korea Institute of Corporate Governance and Sustainability, which evaluates listed companies across environmental, social and governance categories using a seven-tier grading system.

OCI Holdings improved its overall rating to A from B+ last year, driven largely by stronger governance practices.

Its governance grade also rose to A from B+, reflecting efforts to strengthen board independence, internal auditing and corporate oversight.

The company increased the proportion of independent directors on board committees from 80 percent to 100 percent, while placing its internal audit department directly under the audit committee and reinforcing its internal control framework.

OCI, the group’s operating company, maintained its overall A grade for the second consecutive year, while improving its environmental rating to A from B+ and its social rating to A+ from A.

Its environmental performance was recognized for showing recycled waste plastic oil consumption over the past three years and securing Zero Waste to Landfill certification for its Gunsan plant.

In the social category, the company received higher marks for introducing a long-term occupational safety and health management roadmap and incorporating supply-chain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies into board-approved frameworks.

OCI Holdings said its groupwide ESG Management Council, established in 2024, has played a central role in coordinating sustainability initiatives across affiliates.

The company also maintained an A rating in MSCI’s 2025 ESG assessment for the third consecutive year and was included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Korea index for the 17th straight year.

An OCI Holdings official said, “This assessment reflects our efforts to transparently disclose ESG information and strengthen communication with stakeholders, including customers and shareholders.”

“We will continue to strengthen the group’s ESG management capabilities and build greater market trust through sustainable management aligned with global standards,” the official said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.







