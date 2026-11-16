Naver is facing a wave of brokerage price target cuts as disappointing third-quarter earnings and uncertainty surrounding Nvidia’s leadership transition put pressure on its shares, market analysts said Monday.

With margins shrinking in its core platform business, investors are looking for evidence that the company’s substantial spending on artificial intelligence (AI) data centers can generate profits and support a stock recovery.

Shinhan Securities cut its price target to 280,000 won ($210) from 310,000 won Monday, joining other brokerages in lowering their valuations.

SK Securities previously reduced its target to 260,000 won from 320,000 won, while Meritz Securities lowered its target to 270,000 won from 330,000 won. Korea Investment & Securities and Hana Securities trimmed their targets to 300,000 won and 340,000 won from 360,000 won and 400,000 won, respectively.

Shares of the country’s largest online portal operator tumbled 6.43 percent Thursday and 5.12 percent Friday, shedding about 11.2 percent over two sessions. The stock edged up 0.23 percent to close at 172,900 won Monday, recovering little of those losses.

The firm’s market capitalization has fallen to around 26 trillion won, down more than 20 trillion won in roughly five months from about 47.7 trillion won in June, when its shares reached an intraday 52-week high of 304,000 won.

At the heart of investors’ concerns is a widening gap between revenue growth and profitability. Third-quarter consolidated revenue increased 10.7 percent year-on-year to 3.47 trillion won, while operating profit fell 20.9 percent to 451.3 billion won, about 8.5 percent below the market consensus of 493 billion won.

Spending on AI infrastructure, shopping and offline payments drove operating expenses up 17.7 percent to 3.02 trillion won. The operating margin fell to 13 percent from 18.2 percent a year earlier.

“Profitability is expected to remain under pressure in the fourth quarter as Naver continues investing in internal infrastructure, commerce promotions and NPay payment terminals,” said Ko Jun-hyuk, an analyst at Shinhan Securities.

Lee Hyo-jin, an analyst at Meritz Securities, similarly highlighted weakening margins in the company’s platform and financial businesses.

“Higher investment costs could reduce earnings from existing operations before new businesses make a meaningful contribution,” Lee said.

Questions about the direction of Naver’s partnership with Nvidia have further unsettled investors following the resignation of the U.S. firm’s CEO, Jensen Huang, amid allegations of extramarital affairs.

Nvidia acquired a 4.3 percent stake through a roughly $1 billion share offering last month, becoming Naver’s third-largest shareholder. Huang’s subsequent departure has raised uncertainty over future investment and technical cooperation, given his role in driving the partnership.

The change in leadership does not necessarily affect existing agreements, but the priorities of Nvidia’s new management could shape further collaboration, including access to next-generation graphics processing units (GPUs) and technical support.

Nam Hyo-ji, an analyst at SK Securities, said GPU spending and procurement terms would be crucial to the economics of Naver’s AI data center business.

“Negotiations with Nvidia over a large server order could offer opportunities to lower costs, while increased purchasing volumes could give Naver greater bargaining power,” Nam said. “Setup costs are likely to limit profits at first, but profitability should improve as the company wins more contracts and uses more of its data center capacity.”







