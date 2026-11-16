LS Electric said Monday it has won a $93.83 million (130 billion won) order to supply power distribution equipment for a hyperscale artificial intelligence (AI) data center. The center is being built by a U.S. Big Tech company, and the order adds to LS Electric’s run of contracts in North America.

Under the deal, the Korean power equipment maker will deliver 38-kilovolt high-voltage switchgear and low-voltage switchgear in stages. Switchgear takes in electricity, distributes it among circuits and cuts off faulty lines, which makes it a core part of a data center’s power network. Hyperscale data centers are very large facilities that technology companies run to handle cloud and AI workloads.

The company did not name the client. It said it has supplied high-voltage switchgear to the customer’s project from its first phase through the current expansion.

LS Electric said “time to power,” the time it takes for a data center to secure electricity and start operating, has become a key competitive factor as AI grows rapidly. It credited the repeat orders to its product quality and its ability to meet tight delivery schedules.

The company pointed to its production network: a smart factory in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, LS Electric Utah and the Bastrop Campus in Texas.

LS Electric also aims to grow beyond the alternating current systems that dominate the market and into direct current distribution, which it sees as a next-generation technology. It runs a factory in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, which it says is the world’s first manufacturing plant to operate commercially on direct current power. The site tests solid-state transformers, solid-state circuit breakers and energy storage systems for future grids and data centers.

“This order once again recognizes the quality of our power equipment and our project capabilities in the North American market,” a company official said, noting that LS Electric recently signed a long-term supply deal with another Big Tech firm.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.