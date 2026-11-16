Lotte Group has promoted its Vice President Shin Yoo-yeol, the eldest son of the group’s Chairman Shin Dong-bin, to president, expanding his remit to the conglomerate's strategy and portfolio management as it seeks to strengthen its competitiveness and develop new growth engines.

The group announced its annual executive reshuffle on Monday, which covered 30 affiliates, including its holding company Lotte Corp.

Shin Yoo-yeol, who previously served as vice president and head of the company’s future growth office, will lead the newly established management strategy office.

The new office will take on a broader mandate, encompassing not only new business development and global expansion, but also the group's mid to long-term strategy, portfolio restructuring and efforts to accelerate its artificial intelligence adoption across its businesses.

The younger Shin's promotion comes as Lotte seeks to strengthen its growth engines and reshape its portfolio. His new role expands his responsibilities as he takes on a more central role in coordinating strategic direction.

The group cited his contributions to its key future businesses, particularly biotechnology, as a factor behind the promotion.

Shin has played a leading role in Lotte's biotech business, overseeing preparations for commercial production at Lotte Biologics' first plant at its Songdo Bio Campus in Incheon and efforts to secure production orders for its Syracuse campus in the United States.

He has also played a role in pushing forward the group's One Lotte strategy, which aims to strengthen business ties between its Korean and Japanese operations.

Separately, the group is reorganizing its holding company leadership to streamline decision-making. CEO Rho Jun-hyung will oversee all holding company functions, including planning, strategy, finance and compliance, under a unified professional management structure.

The group also appointed working-level executives to key leadership positions at Lotte Corp., as part of efforts to strengthen execution and accelerate organizational reform.

Lotte said it would continue to pursue performance-based executive appointments and recruit external talent to improve business agility. It also plans to introduce leadership development programs and strengthen efforts to identify and nurture key talent.



