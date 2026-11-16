Debt-ridden broadcaster JTBC said Monday its media rights agreement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on airing the games in Korea has been terminated.

JTBC attributed the decision to difficulties in maintaining its Olympic broadcast business, adding it hopes the move will help eliminate financial uncertainties and establish a more stable foundation for management.

The financial details of the decision will be included in the company's third-quarter regulatory filing, the company said.

JTBC had secured the broadcast rights for the Winter and Summer Olympics from 2026-2032 and for the World Cup from 2026-2030.

The company said it expects another broadcaster or consortium to secure the media rights for upcoming Olympic games, including the 2028 Summer Olympics set to be held in Los Angeles.

"We will continue to communicate closely with the IOC through various channels to address outstanding matters arising from the termination of the agreement," it added in an English-language press release.

In August, a Seoul court approved the broadcaster's request to begin rehabilitation proceedings, allowing the company to restructure its debts under court supervision.

Earlier this month, JTBC put up an official notice for its sale, with the aim to select a preferred bidder in January.