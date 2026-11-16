Huawei said Monday it has sponsored the 2026 International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) Seoul Regional, extending its efforts to nurture information and communications technology talent in Korea to 11 straight years.

The contest, held from Friday to Saturday, at KINTEX exhibition hall in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, was participated by around 80 teams from Korea, Japan, Singapore and other Asian universities. It is a regional edition of the ICPC, one of the world’s largest university programming competitions attracting some 50,000 participants from more than 100 countries annually.

Huawei has supported the competition as a global diamond sponsor, seeking to nurture young programming talent, strengthen its reputation as a technology leader and help shape future directions in education and research while building early connections with promising information and communication technology (ICT) professionals.

In Korea, the company has worked with universities since 2015 to offer educational programs. Huawei ICT Academy combines classroom learning with practical training, while Huawei ICT Competition provides a stage for students to apply their knowledge to real-world challenges.

The company also operates Seeds for the Future, a global ICT training program launched in 2008 that now spans 143 countries, providing students with opportunities for international exchanges and collaborative technology projects.

Huawei Korea said the ICPC sponsorship builds on these initiatives by offering students an opportunity to demonstrate their programming and teamwork skills in a competitive environment.

"Talent is the foundation of technological advancement," said Chen Jing, vice president of Huawei Korea. "Huawei has long supported the ICPC to promote academic-industry exchanges, international cooperation and the development of ICT talent."

"Huawei Korea will continue working with local universities and industry partners to combine theoretical education with practical training and expand international exchange opportunities, contributing to the development of Korea's digital talent."

At the 2026 ICPC Seoul Regional, a Seoul National University team named floorsum won the presidential prize, the highest honor awarded to Korean participants, while another team from the university, TrickcalCrabQuomo, received the prime minister's prize.

Top-performing Korean teams also earned eligibility to represent Korea at the 2027 ICPC World Finals, though the final list of participating teams has yet to be confirmed.