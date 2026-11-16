HD Hyundai, a Korean shipbuilding, heavy machinery and energy conglomerate, will showcase its latest solar power, energy storage and power grid technologies at North America’s largest clean energy exhibition this week, as the industrial group seeks to expand its presence in the rapidly growing U.S. energy market.

HD Hyundai Energy Solutions and HD Hyundai Electric will jointly participate in RE+ 2026, which runs from Tuesday through Thursday at Las Vegas Convention Center, company officials said Monday.

The two affiliates will present technologies spanning solar power generation, energy storage and conversion, and electricity transmission and distribution, highlighting their integrated capabilities across energy infrastructure.

HD Hyundai Energy Solutions will unveil its G12R TOPCon Multi-Cut solar module in North America for first time, featuring technology that divides large-area solar cells into smaller sections to reduce power losses during current transmission.

The technology enables module efficiency of 24.4 percent by increasing power density, with company planning to gradually introduce advanced Multi-Cut technology across its production lines.

HD Hyundai Electric will showcase battery energy storage systems (BESS) and technologies designed to stabilize power grids, including its 96-megawatt Anjwa Island project in Korea’s Sinan County and 100-megawatt Rutile project in Texas.

It will also introduce grid-forming technology, which actively controls grid voltage and frequency to improve electricity supply stability, alongside power equipment targeting North American electricity networks and data centers.

“Technical capabilities of products, as well as stable supply capacity and project execution capabilities, are emerging as key competitive factors in North American market,” an HD Hyundai official said.

“Through this exhibition, we will expand cooperation with local customers and partners and identify tangible business opportunities,” the official said.

HD Hyundai Electric is expanding its North American manufacturing operations and BESS business through its Texas subsidiary, while HD Hyundai Energy Solutions is leveraging its integrated domestic solar cell and module production system to address changing U.S. supply chain regulations, including foreign entity of concern requirements.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.