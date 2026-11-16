A Seoul court has overturned key resolutions passed at Korea Zinc’s annual shareholders’ meeting last year, ruling that the company’s incumbent management improperly used corporate assets to block the voting rights of the MBK Partners-Young Poong alliance, its largest shareholder, industry officials said Monday.

In its Nov. 12 ruling, the Seoul Central District Court described the actions as “the private use of company assets” and said they “clearly violated directors’ duty of loyalty,” according to the alliance.

The ruling marks a new development in the protracted battle for control of the world’s largest refined zinc smelter between Chairman Choi Yun-beom’s camp and the MBK Partners-Young Poong alliance that has dragged on since 2024.

The lawsuit centered on Choi’s camp’s efforts to strip Young Poong of its voting rights at the March 2025 shareholders’ meeting. To do so, Korea Zinc’s management used two overseas subsidiaries — Sun Metals Corp. (SMC) and Sun Metals Holdings (SMH) — to invoke a Commercial Act provision that restricts voting rights in certain cross-shareholding arrangements.

SMC, a subsidiary of Korea Zinc, bought more than 10 percent shares of Young Poong, which was itself a major shareholder of Korea Zinc. Under the law, this ownership structure allowed Korea Zinc to block Young Poong from voting its shares in the smelter.

The court found that Choi’s camp had exploited the provision, which was intended to prevent distortions in corporate ownership and governance, in order to defend the incumbent management’s grip on control.

The court also took issue with how SMC and SMH handled the shares. SMC used its funds to buy Young Poong shares, then transferred them to SMH as a dividend paid in shares rather than cash. The court described the sequence as “the expenditure of company funds or the transfer of company assets for the benefit of management,” concluding that it constituted the private use of company assets.

As a result of the ruling, key resolutions passed at the March 2025 shareholders’ meeting were annulled. They included amendments to the company’s articles of incorporation, including a cap on the number of board seats, the election of five directors through cumulative voting, as well as the appointment of audit committee members and outside directors serving on the committee.