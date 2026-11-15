LG Electronics' Tennessee plant tops 10 mil. units in cumulative production

LG Electronics’ Tennessee plant surpassed 10 million units in cumulative production, playing a pivotal role in helping the company secure the top spot in the U.S. laundry appliance market.

The company said Sunday it held a ceremony to congratulate the production of the 10 millionth unit at the plant participated by local officials and LG Electronics executives.

LG Electronics built its Tennessee plant on a 1.25 million-square-meter site in Clarksville, Tennessee in 2018. Since then, the company has invested approximately $500 million in expanding facilities and improving manufacturing processes.

The plant began producing washing machines in November 2018, followed by dryers in 2022 and wash towers in 2023. Its annual production capacity now stands at 2.25 million units, more than four times its 2019 level, comprising 1.55 million washing machines and 700,000 dryers.

The expansion has established the plant as LG Electronics’ key local manufacturing and supply hub. LG Electronics’ washing machines and dryers accounted for 17.2 percent and 17.4 percent of the U.S. market, respectively, before the plant to begin operation, but improved to 23.3 percent and 24.1 percent last year, securing the top spot in both categories.

LG Electronics said the plant is now transforming into a test bed for physical artificial intelligence (AI).

In 2023, the plant was selected as a Lighthouse Factory, a recognition by the World Economic Forum for factories that have adopted AI, big data, digital twins, automation and other advanced technologies and serving as benchmarking models for small and midsize manufacturers seeking to transition to smart factories.

At the plant, more than 300 industrial robots are deployed across production and logistics operations. They are combined with digital twin and other AI technologies, achieving an automation rate of 70 percent, the highest among LG Electronics' global manufacturing facilities.

The company said the automated system helps ensure high productivity and consistent product quality. LG Electronics dominated Consumer Reports' product performance rankings in October, taking the top spots for three washing machine categories and the electric dryer category. In the publication's recently announced Best Products of 2026, LG models accounted for two of the three recommended front-load washers and both recommended electric dryers.

The plant recently deployed LG Electronics' humanoid robot CLOiD for proof-of-concept testing in actual manufacturing processes, including transporting washing machine top panels and aligning and loading drain pumps.

The company plans to establish a data feedback loop so that data collected from the plant can be augmented and synthesized at its data factory in Korea to train robots at the plant.

“The Tennessee plant has reached the milestone of 10 million units in cumulative production thanks to the continued recognition of LG Electronics' laundry appliances among North American customers,” LG Electronics’ Home Appliance Solution Head Baek Seung-tae said. “We will further strengthen our leadership in the North American market through differentiated products and AI-driven manufacturing innovation.”