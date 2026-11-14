Audi Korea accelerates recovery on solid sales of redesigned A6

Audi Korea surpassed 10,000 units in cumulative sales early this month, driven by solid sales of its redesigned A6 flagship sedan and expanded vehicle lineups with diverse powertrains, the carmaker said.

The sales figure was achieved a month earlier than last year, marking the second consecutive year that the German automaker has hit the 10,000-unit sales milestone in Korea.

Audi Korea is on track for a rapid sales rebound here after it revamped its overall strategy with a focus on product portfolio expansion. The carmaker introduced 16 new models last year, including flagship all-electric models — the Q6 e-tron and A6 e-tron — as well as the A5 sports sedan and Q5 SUV with internal combustion engines.

The A6 sedan is particularly the key sales driver for Audi Korea, with the model's sales reaching 2,241 between January and September here, according to the carmaker.

The strategy is designed to give Korean customers a broader range of choices amid rapidly diversifying preferences for powertrains, body styles and driving needs.

The lineup has been further strengthened this year with the addition of four new models, including the A6, A6 Black Edition, Q3 and Q5. Rather than concentrating on a single segment or powertrain, Audi Korea has continued to broaden its offering across electric and combustion-engine vehicles, sedans and SUVs, as well as performance-oriented models.

This diversified approach gives customers greater flexibility in choosing a vehicle based on their individual lifestyles and driving environments. Customers considering an electric vehicle (EV) can opt for Audi’s latest EV technology, while those who continue to prefer internal combustion engines can choose models that combine familiar driving characteristics with updated technologies and design.

The impact of the expanded lineup extends beyond the initial launch of new vehicles. In the premium automotive market, customers typically take time to compare models, visit showrooms and experience vehicles through test drives before making a purchase. As a result, models introduced over the past two years are increasingly contributing to Audi’s sales foundation.

Reaching the 10,000-unit mark earlier than last year is a meaningful indicator of Audi Korea’s ongoing sales recovery.

"The result reflects not only the number of new models introduced, but also the company’s efforts to build a more balanced product portfolio capable of addressing a wider range of customer demand," an official from Audi Korea said.

The carmaker plans to build on this momentum by leveraging its expanded lineup and customer-focused experience to reinforce its position in Korea’s premium automotive market.

"With an increasingly diverse portfolio spanning powertrains and vehicle segments, Audi Korea will continue to position itself as a premium carmaker offering customers more choices and strengthen the brand’s presence in the Korean market," the official said.