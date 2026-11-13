Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) said Friday it has agreed to expand cooperation with Indonesia's state-run aircraft manufacturer PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) in the field of aviation, including KF-21 fighter jet production.

KAI and PTDI signed three memorandums of understanding (MOUs) covering the KF-21 fighter jet, flight simulators and commercial aircraft on the sidelines of the 12th Korea-Indonesia Defense Industry Cooperation Committee meeting held in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Under the KF-21 agreement, the two companies will explore cooperation on manufacturing aircraft components in Indonesia, including three types of structural components, with PTDI participating in the production process.

Indonesia has maintained close defense industry ties with KAI, having purchased the company's KT-1 basic trainer aircraft and T-50 advanced trainer jets. The Southeast Asian country has also participated as an international partner in the joint development of the KF-21 fighter jet.

KAI has exported 20 KT-1B trainer aircraft to Indonesia and signed a contract to extend their service life. It has also supplied 22 T-50i advanced trainer jets to the country.

Building on the partnership, KAI hopes Indonesia will become the first overseas customer for the KF-21, Korea's homegrown supersonic fighter jet.