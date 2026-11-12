Samsung is turning everyday purchases near its workplaces into support for vulnerable children, bringing local businesses, employees and labor representatives together in a community-giving initiative that links commercial activity with social welfare.

The company held its 2026 Sharing Day event Thursday at DSR Tower, its semiconductor complex in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, wrapping up a two-week Sharing Week campaign and holding the first donation ceremony for its Sharing Stores program.

More than 108,000 employees from 23 Samsung affiliates participated in donations, blood drives and volunteer activities during the campaign, which began Nov. 2.

Under Sharing Stores, restaurants and cafes near Samsung workplaces donate part of their sales to support children and teenagers from disadvantaged backgrounds when employees patronize participating businesses.

The program now operates at 22 workplaces across 17 Samsung affiliates, including Samsung Electronics, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Samsung Display and Samsung SDI, with 370 local businesses participating.

Samsung also raised 300 million won ($225,432) through special employee donations to support 20 children in need, with each child targeted to receive 10 million won.

The company's donation kiosks, which allow employees to contribute 1,000 won by tapping their identification cards, now number 156 across 23 affiliates, including 43 overseas locations.

Samsung employees have also donated blood for three decades, with cumulative participation exceeding 450,000 since the annual campaign began in 1996.

At Thursday's event, Samsung Electronics System LSI Business President Park Yong-in said, "We expect Sharing Stores, which promote coexistence with local communities, to become another successful corporate social responsibility model for spreading a culture of mutual growth rooted in local communities."

"Samsung will continue various corporate social responsibility activities, creating a positive influence together with local communities," he said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.