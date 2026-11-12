Major tech-intensive firms here are stepping up internal security training and vigilance against industrial espionage, after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang made headlines for his reported affair with Alice Huang, who is suspected of being linked to Chinese intelligence.

The allegations have heightened concerns among technology companies that personal relationships and social interactions could be exploited to compromise sensitive corporate information.

Major U.S. technology companies, including OpenAI, have also been strengthening counterintelligence training for employees. Some companies have reportedly advised workers to take precautions in their daily lives, including avoiding wearing clothing with company logos outside the workplace.

The heightened vigilance is also spreading among Korean semiconductor companies, which handle highly sensitive technologies and intellectual property.

Samsung Electronics and SK hynix have been strengthening security education for employees, as the importance of advanced semiconductor technologies grows.

Samsung Electronics’ Device Solutions (DS) division designates the first Monday of every month as “DS Security Day.” Employees use the day to review security incidents and receive guidance on preventing information leaks and other security breaches.

SK hynix also provides regular security training to employees and expanded the program last year to include employees of partner companies, reflecting concerns that sensitive information could be exposed through external suppliers and contractors.

“Semiconductor companies are stepping up security training for employees as the high bandwidth memory boom raises the industry's strategic importance,” an industry official said. “The latest scandal surrounding Jensen Huang has also sounded the alarm over the need for greater vigilance against industrial espionage.”

The concern extends beyond semiconductors to other technology-driven manufacturing sectors, where companies are also tightening controls over sensitive information and employees with access to proprietary technologies.

In particular, companies are strengthening security training for research and development personnel and other workers considered to be at higher risk of exposing technical information.

“Internal security training for employees in positions with a higher risk of technology leaks, including R&D staff, has been strengthened since the Nvidia incident,” a manufacturing industry official said.

The latest measures reflect growing concerns that industrial espionage can take place not only through conventional cyberattacks or hacking, but also through personal relationships, social networks and seemingly routine interactions involving employees with access to sensitive technologies.