Ramyeon exports set to rise 30% in 2027 on expanded production: sources

Korea's ramyeon exports are expected to increase 30 percent in 2027 from a year earlier, driven by expanded production capacity, industry sources said Thursday.

Ramyeon shipments rose 26 percent to $1.59 billion in the January-October period, already surpassing last year's full-year growth rate of 22 percent and total exports of $1.52 billion, according to data from the trade ministry and other sources.

"Major ramyeon makers' investments in production facilities are expected to continue driving export growth next year," an industry official said over the phone.

Nongshim, Korea's leading instant noodle maker, began operations last month at its first plant dedicated to exports in the southern port city of Busan.

The company currently generates about 40 percent of its total ramyeon sales from overseas markets, including the United States, China and Japan.

It operates seven plants in Korea and six overseas facilities — two in the US and four in China — and sells flagship products such as Shin Ramyun, Chapagetti and Neoguri worldwide.

Samyang Foods, known for its globally popular Buldak spicy ramyeon, is also expanding production capacity to meet growing demand for its products amid the rising popularity of Korean food.

Samyang's sales totaled 2.28 trillion won ($1.7 billion) in the January-September period, nearly matching its full-year sales of 2.35 trillion won last year.

In July last year, Samyang began construction of its first overseas production facility in China, with operations scheduled to begin in January 2027.

On Wednesday, the company announced plans to invest 218.6 billion won in building its second overseas plant in Vietnam, with completion scheduled for 2029.

Meanwhile, Korea's overall agricultural, fisheries and food exports rose 6.1 percent year-on-year to $10.85 billion in the first 10 months of the year, the data showed.