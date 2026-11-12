Grand Korea Leisure earns top ESG rating for 3rd straight year

Grand Korea Leisure, the state-run operator of Seven Luck foreigner-only casinos, has earned an A rating for the third consecutive year in an annual evaluation of corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

The state-run casino operator, which runs the Seven Luck brand for foreign visitors, said Thursday it received an overall A grade in the 2026 ESG assessment announced Wednesday by the Korea Institute of Corporate Governance and Sustainability.

The company also received A grades in all three individual categories: environmental protection, social responsibility and corporate governance.

The annual assessment, conducted by the Korea Institute of Corporate Governance and Sustainability since 2011, evaluates listed companies on their sustainability management practices, with 1,022 companies included in this year's review.

In the environmental category, Grand Korea Leisure was recognized for strengthening climate-risk management based on recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, improving its environmental management framework and reducing greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption for three consecutive years.

Its environmentally focused community initiatives also contributed to the assessment.

In the social category, the company received recognition for strengthening workplace safety and health management, supporting the growth of partner companies, improving information security and expanding cooperation with local communities.

Its governance practices, meanwhile, earned high marks for strengthening directors' accountability, evaluating board members' performance and expanding the participation and training of outside directors.

The assessment also recognized the company's ethical management practices and efforts to enhance shareholder value.

"Based on this result, we will further advance ESG management and become a public corporation trusted by the public and all stakeholders," said Grand Korea Leisure President Yoon Du-hyeon.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.