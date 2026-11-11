Sangmidang Holdings said Wednesday that its charitable foundation donated two refrigerated trucks to the Korea Foodbank on Tuesday, expanding a delivery support program launched to help local food banks safely transport donated food.

The latest contribution brings the total number of trucks provided since the foundation signed a partnership agreement in October 2022 to 12. The foundation plans to provide eight more by 2030.

Sangmidang Holdings Chairman Hur Young-in and Kim Hyun-hoon, president of the Korea National Council on Social Welfare, attended the handover ceremony in Dongjak District in Seoul. The company also donated 4,000 bakery products, which were loaded onto the trucks. The vehicles will serve Busanjin District in Busan and Gyeryong, South Chungcheong Province.

The company said aging vehicles have hampered deliveries at some food banks, with refrigeration failures and frequent breakdowns creating operational difficulties. Replacing the vehicles also posed a financial burden to the food-sharing organization.

The nationwide food bank network distributes donated food and household necessities to vulnerable people through about 440 sites, according to the company.

Sangmidang began donating food in 1998, when Korea launched its food bank program amid the Asian financial crisis. Its Paris Croissant and Paris Baguette franchisees were the first to participate, followed by other group brands, including Baskin-Robbins and Dunkin'.

“Our food-sharing partnership with Foodbank, which began in 1998, has been a cherished commitment for 28 years,” Hur said.

“We will continue working to contribute to a warmer and healthier society.”

The company said its affiliates and franchisees have donated a cumulative 344 billion won ($257 million) worth of food as of the first half of this year, accounting for about 10 percent of all food bank donations. Sangmidang said the figure was the highest among Korean food companies.

Sangmidang said about 1,200 businesses in Korea have participated in food donations, with annual contributions averaging 17 billion won over the past five years.