Samsung E&A wins MEED Projects Award for 15th straight year

Industrial plant builder Samsung E&A said Wednesday that it won a MEED Projects Award for the 15th consecutive year, this time for its Jafurah gas processing project in Saudi Arabia.

The Jafurah Gas Processing Facilities project received the Strategic Energy Infrastructure Award, one of the special awards, at a ceremony held Tuesday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the company said.

MEED, originally known as the Middle East Economic Digest, is a weekly business publication covering the Middle East. Each year, it holds awards that recognize outstanding projects in the Middle East and North Africa. Samsung E&A, a Korean engineering and construction company formerly known as Samsung Engineering, has won an award every year since 2012.

The Jafurah project is one of Saudi Arabia’s largest unconventional gas field developments. Unconventional gas, such as shale gas, is trapped in rock formations and is harder to extract than gas from conventional reservoirs.

Samsung E&A won the contract from the Saudi state energy giant Aramco and handled the entire engineering, procurement and construction process. The facilities first produced gas for sale in December 2025, despite challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine, the company said.

The company said it reduced risks to the construction schedule by building large parts of the facilities as modules. This let crews carry out underground work at the site while aboveground modules were built at the same time. It also used precast concrete, which is cast off-site and then installed, for about 44 percent of all the concrete on the project to raise productivity.

“Winning the award for 15 consecutive years shows that clients and the market have consistently trusted the company’s ability to carry out projects,” a Samsung E&A official said. “We will further solidify our position in the Middle East market based on innovation in project execution and top quality.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.