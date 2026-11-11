PHOTO Hyundai Motor backs 2027 Chungcheong University Games

Hyundai Motor President Sung Kim, right, who oversees the automaker's strategic planning, poses with Yum Hong-chul, chairman of the organizing committee for the Chungcheong 2027 FISU World University Games, during a sponsorship agreement ceremony at Hyundai Motor Group's headquarters in Seoul, Wednesday. The event will be held from Aug. 1–12, 2027 across Daejeon, Sejong, North Chungcheong and South Chungcheong provinces. More than 15,000 athletes and team officials from about 150 countries are expected to compete in 18 sports. Courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group