Musinsa launches corporate uniform platform

Musinsa, Korea’s largest online fashion platform, has launched an online service that lets companies and other organizations design and order custom uniforms in one place, the company said Wednesday.

The business-to-business platform, called Musinsa Uniform, went live Tuesday. It is aimed at companies, public institutions and amateur clubs that buy clothing in bulk. Until now, Musinsa handled these orders only through a “bulk purchase inquiry” option on its main online store, Musinsa Store.

Customers can choose garments from three brands the company runs: Musinsa Standard, its in-house basics label; Musinsa Standard Sports, its activewear line; and the U.S. sportswear brand Champion, which a Musinsa subsidiary distributes in Korea. The products available include short- and long-sleeve T-shirts, pique polo shirts, hooded zip-up sweatshirts and fleece jackets.

Buyers can add an organization’s name or logo by embroidery, screen printing or digital printing. Musinsa said it built the platform so customers no longer have to choose garments, find a separate printing company and compare price quotes on their own, which is how group clothing orders have typically worked in Korea.

The minimum order is 50 pieces. Discounts rise with the size of the order and reach up to 30 percent. The company said the discount rate is shown when customers request a quote, so there is no need for separate price negotiations.

Musinsa plans to market the service to corporate human resources, general affairs and company culture teams, as well as startups and private clubs.

“The core of the business, and what sets it apart, is expanding corporate uniforms into the realm of fashion so that employees can wear company uniforms in Musinsa style,” a company official said. “We will offer corporate clients a different experience with group apparel, backed by the proven quality and design of Musinsa Standard.”

Musinsa Standard previously designed the opening and closing ceremony uniforms for Korea’s national team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.