LX Hausys wins 2027 Home Reno Award with E-stone

LX Hausys has won a 2027 Home Reno Award with VIATERA Solea, its E-stone surface material, the interior materials company said Wednesday.

The Home Reno Awards, organized by U.S. lifestyle magazine Good Housekeeping, recognize home renovation products and services for their design, functionality and other qualities through expert evaluations and testing.

VIATERA is LX Hausys' engineered stone brand, made primarily from natural quartz. It is known for its durability and natural stone-like appearance, and is used for kitchen countertops and bathroom vanity tops.

VIATERA Solea features wide and subtle gold-toned veining against a white background, giving the engineered stone surface a natural stone-like appearance.

It is designed to have patterns align seamlessly when multiple slabs are installed side by side, creating the appearance of a single continuous surface across large areas. It also offers high resistance to scratches and stains from everyday use, making it durable and easy to maintain, the company said.

LX Hausys has won the award for the second consecutive year, following last year's recognition of TERACANTO Onyx Pearl, a porcelain surfacing material.

“The award recognizes our efforts to provide innovative interior materials that combine sophisticated design with long-lasting durability,” an LX Hausys official said. “We will continue to introduce differentiated products that offer both aesthetic appeal and practicality.”



