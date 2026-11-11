LG Innotek said Wednesday it received the highest rating in the 2025 Win-Win Growth Index assessment conducted by the Korea Commission for Corporate Partnership, marking its 10th consecutive year at the top level.

The index evaluates companies' efforts to promote mutually beneficial partnerships with suppliers and classifies them into five grades, ranging from outstanding to very inadequate.

LG Innotek has maintained the highest possible rating since the 2016 assessment, reflecting its sustained efforts to strengthen partnerships with suppliers.

Recognizing that suppliers' competitiveness directly contributes to its own, the company has steadily expanded its support programs to address changing business conditions.

Its support programs span financing, production innovation, smart factory development, environmental, social and governance (ESG) management, workforce training, artificial intelligence (AI), industrial safety and technology protection.

The company operates a 143 billion won ($107 million) supplier partnership fund, established in 2010 to provide loans at below-market interest rates. The fund has provided a cumulative 304 billion won in financing to 130 suppliers.

LG Innotek also helps suppliers build smart factories and improve production capabilities through a dedicated training center that provides technical expertise. It introduced AI training programs last year to further strengthen their capabilities at production sites.

This year, the company expanded its support to industrial safety and technology protection, introducing specialized risk assessment training and comprehensive health checkups for employees of supplier companies and local small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company also helps suppliers prevent technology leaks by supporting the establishment of security systems and participation in government-backed technology protection voucher programs. It provides consulting to help them safeguard core technologies and trade secrets.

As part of its ESG initiatives, LG Innotek launched a program this year to help suppliers obtain ISO 45001 certification for occupational health and safety management systems, supporting five companies in securing the certification.

LG Innotek also holds annual Win-Win Growth Camps and academies to hear suppliers' concerns and share insights on global market trends and emerging business challenges, including supply chain carbon neutrality and AI transformation.

"Being named an outstanding company for 10 consecutive years reflects our efforts to enhance competitiveness and achieve mutual growth through close cooperation with our suppliers," CEO Moon Hyuk-soo said.

"We will continue to strengthen support programs that deliver tangible benefits to our suppliers and help foster a healthy industrial ecosystem and a virtuous cycle of growth.”