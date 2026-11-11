Korean firms shift CES focus to industrial AI

Once known primarily as a showcase for consumer electronics, CES is becoming an increasingly important stage for industrial AI, with Korea’s major tech and auto firms preparing to demonstrate the commercial value of artificial intelligence (AI) across industries ranging from semiconductors and robotics to batteries and autonomous driving.

Samsung Electronics is expected to focus on AI semiconductors and robotics, while LG affiliates are set to showcase AI-powered appliances and battery technologies. Kia, under Hyundai Motor Group, plans to use the event to highlight advances in autonomous driving through its U.S.-based self-driving subsidiary Motional.

The shift reflects Korean firms’ push to move beyond futuristic concepts and demonstrate AI technologies with clearer paths to commercialization.

According to the Consumer Technology Association, which organizes the annual CES tech fair in January, Samsung's semiconductor division has already won multiple CES 2027 Innovation Awards for memory products. The winning technologies include UFS 5.0, a next-generation storage solution designed for AI applications.

Samsung is also expected to draw attention to robotics during the upcoming fair, which the company has identified as a potential new growth engine.

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong recently visited the company's Seoul R&D Campus where he spent about three hours reviewing the company's robotics business with Roh Tae-moon, head of the company's device experience division.

Lee reportedly examined technologies involving robotic arms and hands designed for precise manipulation, as well as the progress of the company's robotics initiatives.

This has fueled speculation that Samsung could use CES 2027 to demonstrate the ability of its next-generation robots to perform tasks or present a more detailed roadmap for its advanced robotics business.

The company is also expected to expand its robotics business from industrial robots used in manufacturing to household and service robots.

LG affiliates are also set to focus on practical AI applications. LG Energy Solution won a CES 2027 Innovation Award in the advanced mobility category for Re.Pulse, an AI-powered diagnostic solution for used batteries.

The system analyzes battery conditions using AI and cuts the diagnostic process from more than seven hours to less than 10 minutes. It can also assess batteries at the cell level to determine whether they are suitable for reuse or recycling.

Hyundai Motor Group, which drew considerable attention at CES 2026 with its Atlas humanoid robot, will shift its spotlight to autonomous driving through Kia at next year's event.

Kia plans to place its strategic focus on showcasing its robotaxi operations in Las Vegas through Motional, which currently oversees the group’s autonomous driving tech in the U.S. Hyundai Motor Group now operates IONIQ 5 robotaxi in Las Vegas with safety drivers on board, and plans to develop it into fully driverless operations by the end of this year.

The move comes as Hyundai Motor Group has faced growing criticism that it is falling behind leaders such as Tesla in autonomous driving.

“For Kia, the CES 2027 will serve as a critical venue to demonstrate progress in autonomous driving and present a broader vision for AI-powered mobility, making the event an important test of whether the group can convince the market that it is closing the technology gap,” an industry official said.



