Hanwha Qcells wins top marks in US solar panel reliability tests

Hanwha Qcells has earned top ratings across two major international solar module evaluations, strengthening its position in the U.S. market as manufacturers face growing pressure to demonstrate product quality and domestic production credentials.

The solar division of Hanwha Solutions said Wednesday that its modules received Top Performer recognition in all eight categories of the 2026 PV Module Reliability Scorecard published by U.S.-based Kiwa PVEL, one of the industry’s leading independent testing organizations

The evaluation, released Tuesday (local time), subjected solar modules to eight rigorous tests designed to simulate harsh operating conditions, including high temperatures, humidity, sudden temperature changes, mechanical stress and hail impacts.

The assessment also included modules manufactured at Hanwha Qcells’ Cartersville, Georgia, facility, which was completed in July.

The results are particularly significant for the U.S. market, where locally manufactured products can qualify for additional tax incentives under the domestic content bonus credit provisions of the investment tax credit.

Hanwha Qcells has completed its Solar Hub, an integrated U.S. manufacturing network spanning ingots, wafers, solar cells and finished modules, centered on its Georgia operations.

The Cartersville plant is preparing to bring all production lines to full capacity by year-end, the company said.

Hanwha Qcells has already secured sales contracts for most of its planned 2027 module output and is pursuing additional supply agreements for 2028 and beyond.

The company also received the Overall Highest Achiever designation in the Renewable Energy Test Center’s (RETC) PV Module Index Report, released in May, earning top assessments in reliability, performance and quality.

“The fact that the world’s most prestigious third-party evaluation agencies, PVEL and RETC, have rated the reliability of Hanwha Qcells modules among the highest in the industry means that Solar Hub possesses world-class manufacturing capabilities and quality competitiveness,” Hanwha Qcells Manufacturing Division Head Hong Jeong-gwon said.

“We will continue to provide differentiated value to customers through even more rigorous quality management and continuous product innovation,” he added.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.







