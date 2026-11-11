AMCHAM raises $127,000 for student scholarships

The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (AMCHAM) raised a record 175 million won ($127,000) for university scholarships at its annual charity event on Tuesday, bringing together business leaders to support students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

The total marked a 17 percent increase from the 150 million won raised a year earlier.

Organized by AMCHAM’s Partners for the Future Foundation, the event featured 44 CEOs and senior executives from member companies volunteering as servers, personally serving dinner to approximately 440 guests. The number of executive volunteers increased from 41 last year.

Now in its 19th year, CEO Servers’ Night is one of AMCHAM’s signature charity events, bringing business leaders out of their boardrooms to serve guests and raise funds for university students in financial need.

“CEO Servers’ Night brings business leaders together in a different capacity, united by a common purpose: helping students pursue their education,” AMCHAM Chairman James Kim said.

“I want to thank every CEO and executive who took the time to serve, as well as the guests and supporters whose generosity made this year’s event possible.”

Kim said the record fundraising reflected the business community’s commitment to supporting the next generation, adding that the foundation would continue helping students overcome financial barriers to higher education.

Established in 2000, the Partners for the Future Foundation has awarded scholarships to 5,000 students and currently supports approximately 200 students annually through contributions from AMCHAM member companies.