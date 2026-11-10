Seoul Metro union threatens Nov. 25 general strike over wage, hiring disputes

The largest of three labor unions at Seoul Metro threatened Tuesday to launch a general strike on Nov. 25 unless its demands, including additional staff recruitment and wage increases, are met.

Union 1 of Seoul Metro, which operates subway Lines 1-8 and parts of Line 9, issued the warning at a news conference following a meeting of senior union members.

The union initially sought a 5.2 percent wage increase but lowered its demand to 3.5 percent in negotiations with management. It also calls for scrapping a plan to cut 2,212 jobs and hiring an additional 1,313 workers this year to address staff shortages. Other demands include state funding for public services and a requirement that all field work be performed by two-person teams.

The union said 7,782, or 84.6 percent, of its 9,201 members recently participated in a vote, with 6,715, or 86.3 percent of those who voted, backing the strike plan.

Unions 2 and 3 also approved the strike plan, with 80.8 percent and 94.9 percent of their respective members voting in favor.

Union 1 said it and Union 2 plan to launch a "work-to-rule" campaign on Nov. 20 unless their demands are met. They plan to begin an indefinite general strike on Nov. 25, if management and the Seoul metropolitan government do not change their positions.