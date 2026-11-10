Samsung SDI wins CES Innovation Award for UPS battery solution

Samsung SDI has won CES 2027 Innovation Award for its prismatic battery solution for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems.

The battery maker said Tuesday that its SDI U8A3-UPS was named an honoree in the awards’ Enterprise Tech category.

A UPS is a battery-based backup system that supplies emergency power to critical facilities, including data centers, when the main power supply is unexpectedly interrupted.

"This award recognizes the innovation of a critical power solution for the artificial intelligence era," a company official said. "We will continue to lead the market with products that combine the performance and safety our customers demand."

The company explained that its solution stands out for its high-power output, high energy density and fire safety.

Using lithium manganese oxide prismatic cells, the battery offers high power output and energy density while taking up 33 percent less space than existing products. This allows operators to maintain a stable power supply with fewer battery units.

The system is also designed to provide additional power when electricity demand surges from AI workloads, helping prevent server disruptions and data loss.

Samsung SDI said the battery also demonstrated strong fire safety performance in an indoor large-scale fire test conducted by a global safety certification organization, UL Solutions, becoming the first in the world to meet all of the test's evaluation criteria.

The award marks the company’s third consecutive year of winning the award, following its debut at CES 2025. Last year, its high-power cylindrical battery, the SDI 25U-Power, received a Best of Innovation Award, while its no-thermal-propagation technology, designed to prevent heat from spreading from one battery cell to another, won an Innovation Award.