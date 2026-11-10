LG Innotek wins CES Innovation Award with automotive lighting module

LG Innotek said Tuesday that its next-generation automotive lighting module, Nexlide C+, has won a CES 2027 Innovation Award, marking the third consecutive year that its Nexlide series has received the recognition.

Nexlide is LG Innotek's flexible automotive lighting brand which uses the company’s own optical design, light distribution technologies and advanced materials to enable various lighting designs in a thinner profile. LG Innotek holds more than 700 patents related to surface lighting technology.

Nexlide C+ won the recognition with its capability to display two or more three-dimensional images through a single lighting module. For example, the same module can show diagonal patterns when viewed from the left and vertical patterns when viewed from the right, creating different visual effects depending on the viewing angle.

The technology can be used in various parts of a vehicle, including taillights, front grille lighting and interior ambient lighting.

Nexlide C+ is also less than 3 millimeters thick, allowing it to fit into narrow spaces inside vehicles. LG Innotek said it is the world's first company to apply Light Turning Film and 3D Micro-Optic Pattern Film to an ultra-slim surface lighting module.

The Light Turning Film controls the direction of light to display different images depending on the viewing angle, while the 3D Micro-Optic Pattern Film creates a three-dimensional appearance on a flat lighting surface.

With the films measuring just 0.16 millimeters and 0.13 millimeters thick, respectively, the module can produce various 3D lighting effects without bulky optical components such as plastic lenses and reflectors.

LG Innotek plans to launch Nexlide C+ in 2027 and promote the product to global automakers and automotive parts suppliers.

“Automotive lighting is evolving from a signaling device into a key element that determines a car brand's design competitiveness,” an LG Innotek official said. “Lighting technologies capable of creating various patterns, such as Nexlide C+, will become increasingly important.”