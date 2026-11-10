Kolmar Korea's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered lipstick system, ChromaFlow, won the Best of Innovation award in the beauty technology category for CES 2027, marking the first case of consecutive wins in the category, the company said Tuesday.

ChromaFlow also received an Innovation Award in the AI category, while its LumiJet Pro skin care device won another award in that category, bringing Kolmar Korea’s total honors at CES 2027 to three across two products.

The company said the recognition follows its award for the Scar Beauty Device, an AI-based wound care and makeup coverage device, at CES 2026. It plans to exhibit both award-winning products at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas during CES 2027, scheduled for Jan. 6 to 9.

ChromaFlow is designed to reproduce a lip color while accounting for differences in users’ lip tones, which can affect how the same lipstick shade appears on different people.

When held against the lips, an optical sensor analyzes their condition. The system then calculates a customized formula and combines material from seven color cartridges to produce a lip product in under a minute. A translucent section in its lipstick-shaped body lets users watch the colors mix.

LumiJet Pro analyzes skin condition and thickness before using high-speed jets to deliver ultrafine particles containing active ingredients to targeted locations and depths. The device then emits light at a specific wavelength to break down the particles and disperse their contents into the surrounding area. Kolmar Korea said it has developed a nanoparticle formulation used in the device.

The company plans to build a beauty technology data platform using skin and color data accumulated through products including its CAIOME scalp analysis solution, Scar Beauty Device and ChromaFlow. It aims to connect developed AI models into an integrated system spanning skin analysis, cosmetic formulation and manufacturing.

“The consecutive Best of Innovation wins recognize our database-based manufacturing technology, which connects the cosmetics process, from measurement to manufacturing, through AI,” a company official said.

The official said Kolmar Korea would develop the platform using its accumulated data to lead the beauty technology market.