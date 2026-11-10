Genesis GV90 sets sights on BMW, Mercedes-Benz in full-size luxury SUV market

Genesis is stepping up competition in the full-size luxury SUV market with the full-electric GV90, taking aim at German rivals — BMW and Mercedes-Benz — as it seeks to carve out a bigger share of the lucrative high-end segment.

The brand unveiled on Tuesday pricing for the GV90, its first full-size flagship SUV, starting at 139.5 million won ($103,000) in Korea. This places the vehicle in a similar price range to the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS, positioning Genesis to compete directly for buyers who have traditionally favored German luxury SUVs.

The launch represents a significant test for Genesis, which has spent years building its reputation as a premium brand, but has yet to establish the same level of recognition as BMW and Mercedes-Benz in the upper reaches of the luxury market.

The GV90 sets itself apart from its rivals with an all-electric powertrain, along with a focus on rear-seat comfort and advanced technology. It uses a 123.5-kilowatt-hour battery, the largest among Hyundai Motor Group's electric vehicles (EVs), and can travel up to 500 kilometers on a single charge.

The Korean automaker is placing particular emphasis on the vehicle's interior, as it attempts to compete with the luxury and refinement associated with German rivals. The GV90 features a 23.6-inch OLED display, a 25-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system and massage seats, while its extensive driver-assistance technology is intended to strengthen its technology credentials.

The GV90 Neolun takes the positioning a step further. Priced at up to 239.5 million won, it features coach doors with a hidden B-pillar and front seats that can rotate 180 degrees to create a lounge-like interior. The four-seat Executive Suite trim adds luxury-focused features including radiant heated flooring, a rear refrigerator and dedicated rear seating.

However, the Neolun's price puts it beyond the most direct X7 and GLS comparison and closer to the ultra-luxury end of the market. Competing head-on with models, such as the Mercedes-Maybach GLS or Bentley Bentayga, will be more difficult for Genesis, given the established brands' long-standing prestige and wealthy customer base.

The GV90 is also expected to play an important role in improving Genesis' profitability here, as Korea's large luxury SUV market continues to grow.

According to data from the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association, sales of BMW X7 rose from 4,332 units in 2024 to 4,593 last year, while Mercedes-Benz GLS sales increased from 1,225 to 1,893 units. Porsche’s Cayenne SUV sales also grew from 3,584 to 3,768 units over the same period.

“The sales figure from sensitive Korean customers will be a critical early test of whether Genesis can turn its flagship luxury SUV into a credible alternative to German’s established luxury counterparts,” an auto industry official said.