F&F Q3 net income down 34.6% to $49.3 mil.

F&F on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 65.9 billion won ($49.3 million), down 34.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 108.4 billion won, down 15.3 percent from a year ago, the fashion and beauty retailer said in a regulatory filing. Sales also backtracked 4.7 percent to 452.1 billion won.

The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 96.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.