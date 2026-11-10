Health care equipment maker Ceragem has won nine CES 2027 Innovation Awards for eight products on Tuesday, marking its fourth consecutive year of recognition and bringing its cumulative total to 30 awards.

The company has previously won three awards in 2024, six in 2025 and 12 in 2026. This year’s awards include products designed to meet the health care needs of different age groups, from infants and young children to older adults.

The eight award-winning products are: Ceragem artificial intelligence (AI) Wellness Home, Therapier AI Multi Boosting Capsule, Youridm AI Muscle Longevity System, AI Sleep Recovery Pillow, AI Pet Wellness Suite, AI Neuro Focus Office Chair, Senior Wellness Sofa with AI Adaptive Care and AI Sensor Pod & Smart Crib.

Ceragem AI Wellness Home, which won an award in the AI category, uses physical AI to analyze users' biometric data and daily routines, assess their health status and automatically adjust connected home environments and health care devices to their needs.

The platform brings together connected devices, health data and services to deliver personalized wellness experiences, from relaxation and exercise to health monitoring, as part of everyday life.

It is also designed to respond to changes in users’ health and provide personalized support, turning the home into an active part of their health management.

The AI Sleep Recovery Pillow, which analyzes sleep patterns and biometric data in real time to adjust the sleep environment, and the Senior Wellness Sofa with AI Adaptive Care, which offers personalized care for older adults, were recognized in the Accessibility & Longevity category.

“This year's CES Innovation Awards demonstrate Ceragem’s strategic direction and technological capabilities in leveraging AI and health care technologies to support healthier lives across the entire living environment,” the company’s official said.

“We will continue to introduce innovative products that combine AI with health care technologies and further strengthen our competitiveness in the global wellness market.”

The company said it plans to use AI to link smart home environments with health care technologies, aiming to expand everyday wellness services and develop a new market focused on home-based wellness and healthy aging.

Ceragem plans to showcase its award-winning technologies at its booth at the upcoming CES 2027, which opens in Las Vegas on Jan. 6.

The company will also present a next-generation home health care model designed to monitor and anticipate residents’ health needs and provide personalized wellness services based on their data.