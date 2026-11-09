SK shieldus aims to source all of its electricity from renewable energy this year as the security company expands its emission-reduction efforts across its operations and supply chain.

The plan follows the approval of its near-term emissions targets by the Science Based Targets initiative in 2025. SK shieldus said it was the first Korean security company to have its targets validated by the initiative, which assesses corporate emissions targets against climate science.

Using 2023 as its base year, the company aims to cut its direct greenhouse gas emissions, known as Scope 1, by 99 percent by 2029. It also plans to maintain 100 percent renewable electricity use from 2026 through 2030 and reduce other indirect emissions across its value chain, or Scope 3, by 55 percent by 2033.

Its longer-term goal is to achieve net-zero emissions across Scope 1 and Scope 2, which covers emissions associated with purchased energy, by 2040.

The targets address energy demand from operations including round-the-clock monitoring centers, a nationwide dispatch network and security equipment installed at customers’ premises. The company said it is translating its climate goals into operational measures to reduce its environmental footprint.

Renewable electricity procurement is a key part of that effort. Since 2022, SK shieldus has participated in Korea’s green premium program, under which companies pay an additional charge on electricity bills to obtain certificates recognizing renewable energy use.

In 2025, the company obtained certificates covering 9.5 gigawatt-hours of renewable electricity, equivalent to 80.3 percent of its total electricity consumption. It plans green premium purchases covering 12.5 gigawatt-hours within this year to achieve its 100 percent target.

The company also plans rooftop solar installations at its office buildings in Seoul and on Jeju Island, citing a capacity of 55 kilowatts. These would supplement renewable electricity procurement with on-site generation.

Beyond electricity, SK shieldus plans to work with suppliers to lower security equipment’s energy consumption. It is also considering collaboration with business partners and artificial intelligence tools to streamline responses to environmental, social and governance assessments.

SK shieldus said its environmental management system is certified to ISO 14001. The system’s policies cover regulatory compliance, environmental disclosures and employee participation, including switching off lights during lunch and shutting down computers after work. The company publishes emissions reduction and energy management targets, alongside key performance results, in its annual sustainability report for stakeholders.