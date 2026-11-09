SK hynix to expand US workforce to deepen ties with key clients

Korean chipmaker SK hynix Inc. is preparing to expand its U.S. workforce, its parent company said Monday, in what appears to be a move to strengthen ties with major U.S. clients, including Nvidia Corp.

SK hynix plans to make additional executive appointments and reorganize its U.S. operations around Dec. 3, according to SK Group.

The planned changes follow a recent executive reshuffle at SK Group, a Korean conglomerate with businesses spanning semiconductors, construction and other sectors.

SK hynix had created a new executive-level post overseeing its U.S. operations and appointed Ahn Hyun, its president in charge of development, to the position.

Ahn has led the development of artificial intelligence (AI) memory products, including high bandwidth memory (HBM) at SK hynix.

The appointment marks a shift in the company's approach to managing its U.S. operations, which have traditionally been headed by executives with sales and marketing backgrounds.

Industry sources said the move reflects changes in how HBM contracts are secured as memory chipmakers increasingly work with customers from the early stages of product development to tailor chips to their AI infrastructure.

"Companies can no longer maintain their competitiveness without working closely with customers, starting from the R&D stage," an industry official said, requesting anonymity.