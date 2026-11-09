SK hynix to expand US workforce to deepen ties with key clients
Summary
SK hynix is preparing to expand its U.S. workforce and reorganize its U.S. operations around Dec. 3 to strengthen ties with major clients, including Nvidia. The company plans additional executive appointments after creating a new executive-level role overseeing U.S. operations and appointing development president Ahn Hyun. The shift reflects closer collaboration with customers from the early stages of product development as HBM contracts are secured.
Key Facts
- SK Group said the planned changes follow a recent executive reshuffle at the conglomerate, whose businesses span semiconductors, construction and other sectors.
- Ahn Hyun has led development of SK hynix AI memory products, including high bandwidth memory.
- SK hynix’s U.S. operations have traditionally been headed by executives with sales and marketing backgrounds.
- An industry official said companies can no longer maintain competitiveness without working closely with customers from the research and development stage.
Korean chipmaker SK hynix Inc. is preparing to expand its U.S. workforce, its parent company said Monday, in what appears to be a move to strengthen ties with major U.S. clients, including Nvidia Corp.
SK hynix plans to make additional executive appointments and reorganize its U.S. operations around Dec. 3, according to SK Group.
The planned changes follow a recent executive reshuffle at SK Group, a Korean conglomerate with businesses spanning semiconductors, construction and other sectors.
SK hynix had created a new executive-level post overseeing its U.S. operations and appointed Ahn Hyun, its president in charge of development, to the position.
Ahn has led the development of artificial intelligence (AI) memory products, including high bandwidth memory (HBM) at SK hynix.
The appointment marks a shift in the company's approach to managing its U.S. operations, which have traditionally been headed by executives with sales and marketing backgrounds.
Industry sources said the move reflects changes in how HBM contracts are secured as memory chipmakers increasingly work with customers from the early stages of product development to tailor chips to their AI infrastructure.
"Companies can no longer maintain their competitiveness without working closely with customers, starting from the R&D stage," an industry official said, requesting anonymity.
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