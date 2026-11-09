Shinsegae Department Store will run pop-up stores in Taiwan and Malaysia for the first time under its Shinsegae Hyper Ground platform, expanding its overseas push after events in New York and Tokyo this year.

Hyper Ground is a platform through which the Korean department store chain selects promising Korean fashion and beauty brands and introduces them in major cities abroad. Earlier this year, it held pop-ups at Hudson Yards in New York and in Tokyo’s Shibuya district.

In Taipei, the pop-up will open in the ground-floor luxury section of Breeze Center, a shopping mall that opened in 2001 in the city’s East District, a busy area known for trendy shops and cafes. Through February, it will feature six women’s contemporary fashion brands on rotation over about four months, starting with Recto, followed by Marie Claire and Insilence. The brand lineup and store design will change with each round.

In Kuala Lumpur, the pop-up has opened on the ground floor of the Seibu department store at The Exchange TRX, a mall that opened in 2023 in the Tun Razak Exchange financial district. The area draws high-income office workers, young consumers and tourists.

Running through March, the Malaysian pop-up will introduce more than 10 brands in rotation over about five months, mostly in beauty, targeting shoppers in their 20s and 30s and K-pop fans. The first round includes fashion brands Marie Claire and Tansanmagnesium and beauty brands Headspa7, Fivevibe and Dinto.

Shinsegae said it will use customer feedback from the pop-ups to test the potential of Korean brands in Taiwan and Southeast Asia, and explore further expansion with local retail partners.

“We will continue to introduce K-brands tailored to the characteristics of each market and expand our role as a platform that helps competitive Korean brands reach the global stage,” a Shinsegae Department Store executive said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.