S-Oil donates $73,000 to support low-income families

S-Oil said Monday it donated 100 million won ($73,000) to the Mapo Scholarship Foundation and the Mapo Welfare Foundation to support students from low-income families and promote community welfare.

The donation ceremony was held at the Mapo District Office in Seoul, attended by S-Oil President Ryu Yeol, Mapo Scholarship Foundation Chair Kwon Oh-beom and Mapo Welfare Foundation Chair Kim Eun-young.

The funds will be used to provide scholarships to students from low-income families in Mapo District and finance social welfare programs run by local institutions.

“We hope our scholarships and donations will provide meaningful help to students facing difficulties and the local community,” Ryu said. “We will continue to grow alongside the community and uphold our commitment to environmental, social and governance management.”

S-Oil has provided annual scholarships and welfare donations to low-income families in Mapo District, where its headquarters is located, since 2012 as part of its efforts to support the local community.

Other community outreach programs include sharing rice cake soup during the Lunar New Year holiday, distributing “songpyeon,” traditional Korean half-moon-shaped rice cakes, during Chuseok and hosting free cultural performances every month.