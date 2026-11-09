S-Oil donates $73,000 to support low-income families
Summary
S-Oil donated 100 million won ($73,000) to the Mapo Scholarship Foundation and the Mapo Welfare Foundation at a ceremony at Mapo District Office in Seoul on Monday. The funds will support scholarships for students from low-income families and social welfare programs run by local institutions. S-Oil President Ryu Yeol said the company would continue supporting the community and its environmental, social and governance commitments. The company has made annual scholarship and welfare donations in Mapo District since 2012.
Key Facts
- The ceremony was attended by Mapo Scholarship Foundation Chair Kwon Oh-beom and Mapo Welfare Foundation Chair Kim Eun-young.
- S-Oil’s headquarters is located in Mapo District.
- The company also shares rice cake soup during Lunar New Year, distributes songpyeon during Chuseok and hosts free cultural performances every month.
S-Oil said Monday it donated 100 million won ($73,000) to the Mapo Scholarship Foundation and the Mapo Welfare Foundation to support students from low-income families and promote community welfare.
The donation ceremony was held at the Mapo District Office in Seoul, attended by S-Oil President Ryu Yeol, Mapo Scholarship Foundation Chair Kwon Oh-beom and Mapo Welfare Foundation Chair Kim Eun-young.
The funds will be used to provide scholarships to students from low-income families in Mapo District and finance social welfare programs run by local institutions.
“We hope our scholarships and donations will provide meaningful help to students facing difficulties and the local community,” Ryu said. “We will continue to grow alongside the community and uphold our commitment to environmental, social and governance management.”
S-Oil has provided annual scholarships and welfare donations to low-income families in Mapo District, where its headquarters is located, since 2012 as part of its efforts to support the local community.
Other community outreach programs include sharing rice cake soup during the Lunar New Year holiday, distributing “songpyeon,” traditional Korean half-moon-shaped rice cakes, during Chuseok and hosting free cultural performances every month.
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