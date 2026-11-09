Nvidia, SK Telecom and domestic artificial intelligence (AI) chip startup Rebellions agreed Monday to combine their respective strengths to establish a heterogeneous computing system.

Under the trilateral memorandum of understanding (MOU), the companies will cooperate in the establishment of a heterogeneous AI computing system connecting Nvidia's graphic processing units (GPUs) with neural processing units (NPUs) designed by Rebellions that will be used in the building of SK Telecom AI data centers.

The tie-up will be based on the U.S. chipmaker's NVLink Fusion program.

The NVLink Fusion program allows hyperscalers and custom chip designers to integrate their own AI processors directly into Nvidia's rack-scale infrastructure.

The MOU was signed on the margins of AI Day Seoul, a tech event hosted by Nvidia that kicked off its two-day run in southern Seoul.

"Korea is a technology leader, and with AI being one of the fastest growing technologies that has ever happened ... this collaboration we are working on together, we believe, can help accelerate innovation in Korea," Jesse Clayton, the principal manager for AI infrastructure at Nvidia, said, at a media round table following the MOU's signing.

The MOU signed Monday came amid the support from South Korea's ministry of science and ICT.

The ministry expected the partnership to expand the scope of application for domestic advanced semiconductors, and provide opportunities for local companies in the global market.

Separately, Nvidia held a startup forum to explore business opportunities with more than 20 Korean startups in AI foundation models, physical AI, AI infrastructure and AI chips, in cooperation with the science ministry.

During the event, the U.S. chipmaker announced plans to invest in South Korean AI startup Point2 Technology, as well as additional investments in Motif Technologies, RLWRLD and Upstage.

Nvidia, however, declined to comment on the abrupt cancellation of a visit by Madison Huang, a senior director at Nvidia and daughter of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang, as well as his alleged relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.

"It is not related to the event. We cannot answer because she (Madison) did not attend the event," an official from the U.S. chipmaker, said, during the media session.

It was in response to a question about whether the growing pressure from the U.S. Congress over Huang's scandal could affect Nvidia's partnerships with Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, and its scheduled delivery of GPUs to South Korea.

On Thursday (U.S. time), three Republican committee leaders requested Huang to sit for a closed-door briefing regarding his alleged relationship with a businesswoman reportedly identified as an intelligence asset for Beijing.

Subsequently, Nvidia said it opened an internal probe into the matter, following an email sent from Huang himself to employees admitting to being "unfaithful" to his wife and taking "full responsibility" for what he did.