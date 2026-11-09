MoMA names Hyundai Card Vice Chairman Ted Chung honorary trustee

Hyundai Card Vice Chairman Ted Chung has been named an honorary trustee of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, the card issuer said Monday.

The honorary title recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the museum through their expertise and international influence. In the role, trustees offer strategic counsel on MoMA’s major decisions, long-term vision and institutional priorities.

Since 2006, the partnership between Hyundai Card and MoMA has taken many forms, from exhibition sponsorships to curatorial exchanges and research initiatives, which have helped bring Korean art into view for the museum’s 2.8 million annual visitors.

The collaboration has brought solo presentations by leading contemporary Korean artists to the New York museum, including Haegue Yang and Kim Sung-hwan, whose exhibitions were part of a programming initiative known as the Hyundai Card Performance Series.

Last year, genre-defying media artist Ayoung Kim made her U.S. solo debut with her celebrated “Delivery Dancer” series at MoMA PS1, a space dedicated to championing experimental practices and boundary-pushing ideas.

Beyond its exhibition program, the relationship has also opened up new avenues for research. A curatorial exchange initiative launched in 2024 has brought MoMA curators into contact with artists and creative practitioners across disciplines, expanding the museum’s engagement with Korea’s contemporary art scene and informing new acquisitions.

The next milestone is a Korean art volume in MoMA’s “Primary Documents” series, scheduled for publication in 2027. The series makes key writings and source materials on modern and contemporary art from outside the United States accessible to English-speaking audiences through meticulously edited translations.

“Over the past 20 years, Vice Chairman Chung has played an unprecedented role in expanding MoMA’s presence in Korea, while opening new avenues for our curators and audiences to deepen their understanding of and engagement with Korean art and artists,” MoMA Director Christophe Cherix said.

“Hyundai Card does not support art. Rather, art supports Hyundai Card,” Chung said, expressing his conviction that art is a force that can inform how businesses think and innovate.