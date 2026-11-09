LG Uplus is joining forces with three leading Korean universities to develop artificial intelligence (AI) that can understand not only what people say but also their tone, emotions and conversational context, in a push to make interactions between humans and machines more natural.

The telecommunications company said Monday it had launched the K-Voice AI Alliance with Seoul National University (SNU), the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and Yonsei University.

The partnership aims to combine LG Uplus' experience in voice AI services with the universities' research capabilities to develop technology specifically tailored to Korean speakers.

The project will focus on voice-to-voice (V2V) technology, which allows AI to understand spoken language directly and respond with speech, without first converting conversations into text.

Traditional voice AI systems process speech recognition, response generation and voice output in separate stages, a process that can cause delays and produce unnatural-sounding responses.

The alliance plans to establish performance evaluation standards for Korean-language voice AI and jointly develop a platform called the K-Voice Engine for use in various services.

Each university will focus on a different area of research.

SNU will develop technology that enables AI to adjust its speaking style and voice to different situations while responding naturally to users.

KAIST will research how AI can identify whom to address in group conversations and retain context during extended exchanges.

Yonsei University will examine how effectively customers understand explanations and complete consultations when voice AI is used in customer service.

LG Uplus plans to gradually incorporate the research findings into its voice AI services.

Lee Sang-yeob, chief technology officer of LG Uplus, said voice was essential to making AI accessible and natural for everyone.

“Voice is an important means of enabling everyone to use AI easily and naturally,” Lee said.

“Through this academic-industry partnership, we will secure K-Voice AI technology tailored to Korean people and the Korean language, provide customers with new voice AI experiences and strengthen our technological competitiveness so that fewer people, including older adults, are left behind in the AI era,” he said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.