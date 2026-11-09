KT&G, Korea’s leading tobacco maker, is expanding its next-generation product footprint in Central Asia by launching its FLEX heated tobacco device and FAIIM sticks in Kazakhstan.

The Korean tobacco company said it introduced the products in October, marking its direct entry into Kazakhstan's heated tobacco market.

FLEX and FAIIM are locally branded versions of KT&G's lil AIBLE device and AIIM tobacco sticks, which are already sold in Korea, adapted for the local market.

The products are initially available only in Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, with KT&G planning to expand distribution channels gradually.

The company is also operating a FLEX flagship store at Forum Mall, a major shopping center in Almaty, to strengthen its connection with local consumers.

The store will offer brand information, customer consultations and other services designed to help consumers better understand the products and experience the brand.

The launch forms part of KT&G's broader strategy to expand its next-generation products (NGP) business internationally after establishing an independent commercialization base for selected products in overseas markets this year.

KT&G has been strengthening its operations in Kazakhstan through its local subsidiary, including efforts to establish local manufacturing facilities and expand distribution networks.

The company aims to increase market share and improve profitability by building on its existing conventional cigarette business while extending its operations into heated tobacco products.

A KT&G official said the Kazakhstan launch marked an important step in the company's international expansion.

“The launch of FLEX and FAIIM in Kazakhstan marks a new starting point for expanding our global NGP business,” the official said.

“We will continue entering markets where we have not yet established a presence and strengthen growth momentum for our global NGP business through differentiated product competitiveness and business strategies tailored to local markets,” the official said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.







