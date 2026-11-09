KT is opening its latest gold-number lottery to mobile phone users across Korea, giving customers of rival carriers and budget phone services a chance to secure sought-after numbers such as 1111, 1234 and 1004.

KT said Monday it would hold a drawing for mobile phone numbers considered particularly desirable because they are easy to remember or carry special meanings.

The company is offering 155 categories of preferred numbers, including AAAA patterns, in which all four digits are identical, such as 1111 and 2222, and ABCD patterns featuring consecutive digits, such as 1234 and 5678.

Numbers with particular meanings, including 1004 and 2580, are also included in the selection.

Each applicant can enter the drawing for up to three numbers, KT said.

Applications can be submitted at KT stores nationwide, through KT's website or via its My KT mobile application.

Participation is not limited to KT subscribers, with customers using other mobile carriers and mobile virtual network operators, commonly known as MVNOs, also eligible to enter.

The expanded eligibility gives mobile phone users across different service providers an opportunity to apply for numbers that are often prized for their memorable digit patterns.

Winners will be announced Dec. 11, and KT will notify successful applicants individually by text message.

Applicants can also check the results through KT's website and My KT application.

Those selected must register their winning numbers at a KT store or through KT's website by Dec. 31 to secure their chosen numbers.

Further details about the lottery are available in the notices section of KT's website.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



