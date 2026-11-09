Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's admission of a romantic relationship with a suspected Chinese spy is raising concerns among Korean industry officials that the controversy could eventually affect the U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) giant's partnerships with Korean companies, particularly if investigations expand into potential security breaches or questions over Huang's leadership.

Huang acknowledged having an extramarital affair with businesswoman Alice Huang in a message to Nvidia employees, saying he was “unfaithful” to his wife and family. New York Times first reported that U.S. intelligence officials believed that Alice Huang was a Chinese spy.

Following his admission, Nvidia's board launched an independent investigation, saying there was no evidence that confidential company information or U.S. national security had been compromised, while U.S. lawmakers requested a closed-door briefing with Huang on Nov. 18.

Amid the controversy, Nvidia Senior Director of Product Marketing Madison Huang, daughter of CEO Jensen Huang, canceled her planned appearance at Nvidia AI Day Seoul 2026 on Monday, as well as a meeting with Science and ICT Minister Bae Kyung-hoon the day before.

During a press conference, Nvidia declined to comment on her absence or whether the controversy could affect Korea's graphics processing unit procurement plans or the U.S. firm's high-bandwidth memory partnerships with Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.

Industry officials expect the controversy to have a limited impact on Nvidia's partnerships with Korean companies in the short term, but raised concerns that it could pose risks to their business plans.

“Over the past few years, Nvidia has become much more than just a customer or business partner for Korean companies, developing deep ties across the country's tech industry,” an industry official said on condition of anonymity.

“Nvidia is a company where Huang's personal leadership plays an exceptionally important role. If he were replaced as CEO, Korean companies would inevitably feel the impact.”

Since last year, the Nvidia CEO has built personal relationships with the heads of Korea's major conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo.

These personal ties have led into closer business partnerships between Nvidia and those companies. Samsung Electronics and SK hynix are key memory chip suppliers to Nvidia, with SK hynix maintaining a particularly close partnership that extends to long-term technology development. Hyundai Motor Group is collaborating with Nvidia on autonomous driving, data centers and smart factories, while LG is expanding cooperation in physical AI and robotics.

“Korean companies have little choice but to closely monitor the situation,” the official said.

“If the investigation uncovers technology leaks or other security issues that involve Nvidia’s business arrangements, Korean companies may also have to review the business plans they have built around their partnerships with Nvidia.”

Another industry official expressed concern that Nvidia's existing partnerships and supply commitments with Korean companies could come under review.

“U.S. lawmakers are already demanding an investigation and are seeking Huang's testimony,” he said.

“If the investigation leads to a leadership change or a broader review of Nvidia's business practices, existing contracts and negotiations with Korean companies could also come under scrutiny. That would create considerable uncertainty for Korean partners.”

Meanwhile, Nvidia, Rebellions and SK Telecom agreed to jointly develop a server system that combines Nvidia's graphics processing units with Rebellions' Rebel R200 neural processing unit (NPU), using Nvidia's NVLink Fusion technology and MGX server design.

“I hope this memorandum of understanding will provide an opportunity to demonstrate the potential of Korean NPUs,” said Lee Do-gyu, the ministry’s director general for ICT policy.

“The government will also provide support so that the benefits of this cooperation can extend beyond Rebellions to the broader Korean NPU industry, helping build an ecosystem where companies can compete and grow in the global market.”