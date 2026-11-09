Korean space startup Innospace said Monday it plans to launch its upgraded multipurpose suborbital rocket, Sebit, in Brazil on Nov. 29, following an unsuccessful maiden test flight in August.

The company has secured a 26-day launch window from Nov. 16 to Dec. 11 at the Alcantara Launch Center in Brazil, in coordination with state-owned aerospace company ALADA, the Brazilian Air Force and the Brazilian Space Agency.

The final launch date and time will be determined based on weather conditions, launch readiness and other operational factors.

Sebit is a multipurpose suborbital rocket designed to provide commercial testing and validation services. The single-stage rocket is powered by a 4-ton-class hybrid engine and measures 8.7 meters in length and 0.7 meters in diameter.

The upcoming flight will mark Sebit's second test launch following a series of technical upgrades aimed at improving its propulsion and flight stability.

The improvements include increasing engine thrust from the 3-ton class to the 4-ton class and redesigning the flight control algorithm.

The upgrades follow an unsuccessful maiden flight in August, when the rocket deviated from its planned trajectory, prompting the termination of the test.