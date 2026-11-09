Hyundai Motor Group said Monday its hydrogen business brand HTWO will partner with French industrial gas company Air Liquide to expand hydrogen-powered mobility in China.

HTWO Guangzhou, the Korean automotive group's first overseas hydrogen fuel-cell system manufacturing base, signed a cooperation agreement with Air Liquide China on the sidelines of the China International Import Expo 2026, which opened in Shanghai last week.

Under the agreement, the two companies will combine HTWO Guangzhou's hydrogen fuel-cell system technology with Air Liquide's expertise in hydrogen production, storage, transportation and infrastructure development.

The partnership is aimed at accelerating the adoption of hydrogen-powered vehicles in China by integrating fuel cell technology with the hydrogen supply and refueling infrastructure.