Hanwha Aerospace to conduct ship-based Chunmoo missile tests in US
Summary
Hanwha Aerospace’s U.S. subsidiary plans to test-fire Chunmoo missiles from a vessel off the southern U.S. coast later this month to assess the system’s suitability for shipboard deployment. The tests are part of efforts to adapt the land-based multiple rocket launcher for naval use. Hanwha Defense USA is also expanding in the U.S. maritime defense market through a launcher development agreement, shipbuilding contract and talks to acquire Austal USA.
Key Facts
- The planned tests involve two missile firings from a vessel.
- Hanwha Defense USA and Florida-based Magnet Defense agreed in April to develop a containerized Chunmoo launcher for the H38 medium unmanned surface vessel.
- Hanwha Defense USA is negotiating key terms of a potential acquisition of Austal USA, the U.S. subsidiary of Australian shipbuilder Austal.
- Last month, TOTE Services awarded Hanwha Defense USA a $269 million contract to build a medium landing ship for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.
- Hanwha acquired Philly Shipyard in 2024, two years before the TOTE Services contract.
Hanwha Aerospace said Monday its U.S. subsidiary plans to conduct two test-firings of missiles from its Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher system in the United States as part of its effort to adapt the land-based system for naval use.
The missiles will be launched from a vessel off the southern U.S. coast later this month to assess the system's suitability for shipboard deployment.
The tests follow an April agreement between Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA) and Florida-based Magnet Defense to develop a containerized Chunmoo launcher for the H38 medium unmanned surface vessel (MUSV).
HDUSA has been expanding its presence in the U.S. maritime defense market. It is in talks to acquire Austal USA, the U.S. subsidiary of Australian shipbuilder Austal, with negotiations under way over key terms of the deal.
Last month, HDUSA secured a $269 million contract from shipbuilding management company TOTE Services to build a medium landing ship for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.
The deal came two years after Hanwha acquired Philly Shipyard in 2024, marking another step in its U.S. shipbuilding expansion.
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