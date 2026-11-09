Hansae Yes24 Foundation chairwoman honored for philanthropy

Cho Young-soo, chair emeritus of the Hansae Yes24 Foundation, has received a commendation from the Seoul mayor for her charitable donations and humanitarian work, the foundation said on Monday.

The Korean Red Cross recommended Cho for the honor, citing her sustained support for humanitarian causes, including a donation of 100 million won ($73,000) in July, according to the foundation. The donation also brought her into the Red Cross Honors Club, a group of major donors to the organization.

Beyond her work through the foundation, Cho has used personal funds to support organizations including the Community Chest of Korea, Seoul National University and the Korean Red Cross, the foundation said.

Her contributions also include support for students and younger generations as a senior figure in education. The foundation said those activities, alongside her donations, formed part of the basis for the commendation.

Cho served as chairwoman of the foundation for five years beginning in 2018. During her tenure, she led programs supporting academic research, scholarships for international students, and cultural and artistic activities.

The foundation cited both Cho’s personal giving and her leadership of its public service programs in announcing the award.

“I am grateful to receive such a meaningful award, but I also feel a great sense of responsibility,” Cho said. “I will continue to reach out to those in need and contribute to building a society where we live together.”

The foundation was established in 2014 with personal funding from Kim Dong-nyung, chairman of Hansae Yes24 Holdings. It operates academic and cultural programs aimed at expanding exchanges between Korea and Southeast Asia.

Its activities include international cultural exchange exhibitions, support for humanities research, and the translation and publication of Southeast Asian literature. These initiatives form part of its broader works supporting academic and cultural activities in Korea and abroad.