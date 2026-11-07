The new Audi A6 flagship sedan makes its strongest impression through a firm, planted ride that balances sharp handling with long-distance comfort.

After a seven-year wait for a full redesign, the German automaker’s flagship combustion-engine sedan returns with a clearer sense of purpose, positioning itself between BMW’s agility and Mercedes-Benz’s emphasis on ride comfort.

Driving the A6 45 TFSI quattro S-line across Seoul’s urban streets and surrounding highways over three days, covering about 300 kilometers, the sedan felt more than composed and reassuring at speed without sacrificing everyday usability.

The first thing that stood out was how firmly the car held the road. Its suspension absorbed bumps without allowing the body to feel loose or unsettled, while steering inputs translated into predictable movements.

The ride was noticeably taut, giving the sedan a sporting character without making it excessively harsh. Rather than chasing the razor-sharp responsiveness associated with BMW or the softer isolation favored by Mercedes-Benz, Audi has found a middle ground that should appeal to drivers seeking both engagement and comfort.

The A6’s maneuverability is another strength. Rear-wheel steering helps the large sedan feel more nimble in tight urban streets while improving stability at higher speeds. The result is a car that feels more manageable than its size suggests, particularly when navigating narrow roads or changing lanes on the highway.

Refinement remains central to the package. At around 100 kilometers per hour, wind and road noise stayed well contained, leaving the cabin calm enough for relaxed conversation. Audi says the redesigned model’s noise insulation has improved by as much as 30 percent over its predecessor.

That quietness also reflects aerodynamic improvements. The new A6 has a drag coefficient as low as 0.23, the lowest among Audi’s production combustion-engine models. Redesigned air curtains around the front bumper and underbody panels help smooth airflow, reducing both drag and wind noise.

The test vehicle pairs a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with a seven-speed S tronic transmission, producing 271.9 horsepower.

The redesigned A6 has already gained traction in Korea. It reached 1,752 sales through August after starting its delivery in April, contributing to a 22 percent year-on-year increase in the brand’s sales to 9,082 vehicles over the first eight months combined this year.