A planned visit to Korea by Madison Huang, a senior director at Nvidia Corp. and the daughter of CEO Jensen Huang, has been abruptly canceled, sources said Saturday.

The younger Huang had planned to visit Korea on Sunday to attend the "Nvidia AI Day Seoul 2026" event, set for Monday and Tuesday at the COEX exhibition center in southern Seoul, and meet with Korean government officials.

But her scheduled trip was abruptly called off due to family issues, the sources said, without disclosing details.

Some industry observers speculate the cancellation may have been influenced by foreign news reports alleging that U.S. intelligence officials believe a woman who had a close relationship with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was a spy working for China.

Despite Huang's absence, the Nvidia-hosted event is expected to be held as scheduled, according to the sources.