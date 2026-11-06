Chinese e-commerce platform Temu said Friday that a survey it conducted found that 91 percent of Korean sellers reported improvements in their businesses after joining the online marketplace, including increased sales and access to new customers.

The company-run survey of more than 100 sellers, conducted in August, found that 58 percent reported higher sales volumes, while 47 percent said they had reached new customer groups.

Temu entered Korea in July 2023 and fully introduced its Local Seller Program in May last year, allowing domestic merchants to sell to consumers nationwide. About 66 percent of the survey respondents had been selling on the platform for six months or less.

Businesses with fewer than 50 employees accounted for 85 percent of the respondents, while 94 percent had already sold through other online channels before joining Temu.

Meanwhile, 82 percent viewed Temu as a sales channel that complements their existing sales routes or as a major driver of sales growth. Another 39 percent said they had expanded their operations after joining Temu or planned to do so within 12 months.

Seller support also featured prominently in the findings. Direct assistance from dedicated account managers was the most frequently cited source of satisfaction, selected by 60 percent of the respondents. Some 73 percent described Temu as a reliable business partner.

“We aim to continue supporting local sellers’ growth through the Local Seller Program,” a Temu official said. “Feedback from sellers in this survey will help us improve the support we provide.”