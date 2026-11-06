Lotte Chemical Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 289.8 billion won ($213.6 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company, which makes advanced chemical products and battery materials, said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 281.4 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 132.6 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 12.7 percent to 5.39 trillion won.