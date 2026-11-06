Lam Research said Friday it has appointed Kim Tae-won as the new head of its Korean operations, succeeding Park Joon-hong, who has worked at the U.S. semiconductor equipment maker for nearly 25 years.

Kim is a technology expert with more than 20 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, specializing in chemical vapor deposition and etching technologies. Since joining Lam Research in 2008, Kim has served in key positions in productivity solutions, product deployment and process development within the company's etch products group.

Kim earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Seoul National University and a doctorate from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Lam Research Senior Vice President of Global Customer Operations Neil Fernandes said Kim's technical expertise, customer-focused leadership and track record of bringing teams together would help strengthen partnerships with Korean customers and drive further growth and innovation.

Outgoing Korea head Park previously held several senior positions at Lam Research, including head of the Surface Integrity Group product portfolio in Fremont, California, regional chief technology officer and global customer account leader. During his tenure, the company strengthened partnerships with major Korean chipmakers and expanded its business in Korea, Lam Research said.